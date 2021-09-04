Red Flag Warning issued for Big Island Interior, Central Oahu, Kauai Leeward, Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 03:38:00 Expires: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Central Oahu; Kauai Leeward; Kohala; Kona; Leeward Haleakala; Maui Central Valley; Maui Leeward West; Molokai Leeward; Oahu North Shore; Oahu South Shore; Olomana; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY .Fuels remain dry in leeward areas, which combined with strong trade winds and low relative humidities will result in critical fire weather conditions over leeward areas this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES * AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. * WIND...Trade winds up to 25 mph with higher gusts. * HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent from late morning through the late afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.