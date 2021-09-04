CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Three schools placed on lockdown after celebratory gender-reveal gunfire

By Misty Severi
 8 days ago

T hree schools in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went into lockdown Wednesday after gunfire could be heard across the neighborhood.

An expectant father had called his relatives with his wife to reveal the gender of their child, according to local news station WKRN . When the news broke, the father went outside and fired celebratory shots into the air. The baby's mother reportedly screamed in delight at the news she was having a baby boy.

A neighbor, upon hearing the shots and the scream, called 911 and reported it. Once it was clear there was no harmful intent, the school lockdowns were lifted, and the father was charged with "unlawful discharging of a firearm inside the city limits," according to a tweet from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Public Information Officer Larry Flowers said the schools being placed on lockdown was a safety precaution due to police activity nearby.

"This is an unfortunate incident," Flowers told CBS News . "The father-to-be was unaware it was against city ordinance to fire his handgun in his backyard, which is within city limits. Officers educated him on the ordinance and where he could safely shoot his handgun."

There have been other reports of gender reveal mishaps in the past year. One of the most well-known happened in Yucaipa, California, in an incident that caused a massive fire to break out. Over 22,000 acres burned across a span of 23 days. The couple responsible was charged with more than 30 crimes .

