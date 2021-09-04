Director of Health Dr. Anthony Chen issues outdoor mask order for Pierce County
A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, Director of Health for Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, issued a countywide health order Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Everyone 5 years and older in Pierce County must wear a face covering at any outdoor event with 500 or more people in attendance regardless of vaccination status beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.thesubtimes.com
