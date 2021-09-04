Federal medical team arrives to help at St. Claire Regional Medical Center
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Help has arrived at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead to deal with staffing shortages as the number of COVID-19 patients surges. At the request of the state of Kentucky, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) deployed a team of medical professionals from its National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) to St. Claire HealthCare to safely care for the surge of COVID patients at the medical center.www.wtvq.com
