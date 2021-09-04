CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks Sign QB Jake Luton, Place Cedric Ogbuehi on IR

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks added a third quarterback on the active roster after signing Jake Luton. They also placed offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve. Luton was released by Jacksonville and took the roster spot made available when Sean Mannion was released by Seattle. Luton started three games last season for the Jaguars but he's returning to his home state with the Seahawks. Ogbuehi has missed time during training camp due to a biceps injury and going on injured reserve means he will miss the first three games of the season.

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
177
Followers
2K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Seahawks Sign#Ap#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks sign CB Blessuan Austin

The Jets shopped Austin towards the end of the summer but couldn’t find a taker for him. Last week, they cut him loose in order to pick up linebacker Quincy Williams, the brother of defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. Austin appeared in eleven games with ten starts last year, registering 63...
NFLchatsports.com

Seattle Seahawks Rumors Mailbag: Greedy Williams Trade? Sign Geno Atkins? Jordyn Brooks Breakout?

Seahawks rumors have been red hot, and we’re answering your questions on a Greedy Williams trade signing Geno Atkins in NFL Free Agency. Will linebacker Jordyn Brooks or D’Wayne Eskridge put together a breakout season? The Seahawks secondary is a little thin which has linked trade rumors between the Seahawks and Greedy Williams. Join the newest Chat Sports host Meghan Payton as she takes your questions on the latest Seattle Seahawks news, rumors and trade rumors ahead of the Seahawks vs. Colts Week 1 matchup. How many touchdowns for D’Wayne Eskridge this season? Predict it at the pinned comment!
NFLField Gulls

Seahawks add Michael Jackson, make Jake Luton signing official

The final roster cuts for the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday were just the beginning of the fun when it comes to roster machinations, as they have been busy making changes at the fringes since then. Wednesday they added a pair of players from waivers in Dakoda Shepley from the San...
NFLSportsGrid

Mark Vital Signs with Seattle Seahawks

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports former Baylor Bears forward Mark Vital has signed with the Seattle Seahawks. https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1433537375112728579. Rapoport reports Vital has landed on the team’s practice squad, listed as a tight end. A four-year starter at Baylor, Vital played 126 games, averaging 25 minutes, six points, six rebounds and two assists per game, leading the Bears to an NCAA Tournament championship with a 86-70 win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
NFLseattle Seahawks

Seahawks Sign 14 To Practice Squad

A day after making roster cuts, the Seahawks are bringing back 14 of the players who were waived or released a day earlier. The Seahawks signed 14 players to their practice squad, though only 13 count towards the 16-player limit, as the team gets an exemption for German linebacker Aaron Donkor, who is part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.
NFLChannel 6000

Report: Seahawks making roster moves with Luton, releasing Mannion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly shaking things up ahead of the regular season starting soon. Sources tell NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero the Seahawks are bringing on former Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton while releasing quarterback Sean Mannion. Both happen to be former Oregon State University players. No...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Seahawks To Sign G Jordan Simmons

LB Aaron Donkor (International) Simmons was re-signed by Seattle back in March after appearing in six games in 2020. He did not make the 53-man roster this season but the team had decided to keep him on the practice squad for 2021. Simmons, 26, wound up going undrafted out of...
NFLPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Duane Brown Back at Practice for Seahawks Ahead of Opener

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After more than a month as a spectator, left tackle Duane Brown was on the field as a participant as game week finally arrived for the Seattle Seahawks. Brown may not have received exactly what he wanted during his month of watching practice. But the Seahawks appear to have the blindside protector of Russell Wilson satisfied enough for the start of the regular season. Brown “held-in” throughout training camp, opting not to participate in practice while seeking more security. Brown’s current contract expires at the end of the season.
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks place Colby Parkinson on IR and other Tuesday moves

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84) jogs onto the field for warmups prior to the Seahawks' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. The Seahawks made a bunch of moves to prepare for week one of...
NFLcbs4indy.com

Colts’ Carson Wentz will start at QB Sunday against Seahawks

INDIANAPOLIS – The Carson Wentz era begins. After weeks of speculation and anticipation, Frank Reich confirmed Friday Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts’ latest franchise quarterback, will make his debut with the team in Sunday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks in Lucas Oil Stadium. Wentz went through his first full week of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Could Be Without Star Corner vs. Seahawks On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts could be shorthanded in the secondary when they take on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero announced that Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes is sitting out of Friday’s practice session due to a calf injury. “Colts CB Xavier Rhodes (calf) is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy