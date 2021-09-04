CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Funeral for Connecticut sergeant killed during Ida set for Sept. 9

By Liz Hardaway
Norwalk Hour
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut troopers are preparing to bury a 26-year veteran of the force who was swept away by rushing floodwaters early Thursday morning. Sgt. Brian Mohl was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield. He was working a midnight shift while remnants of Post-Tropical Depression slammed into the state. Officials said Mohl was found dead after he made a call for help when his car was being swept away near Jacks Bridge in Woodbury.

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodbury, CT
Government
Woodbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Woodbury, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
Litchfield, CT
City
East Hartford, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Connecticut State Police#Sergeant#Sgt#Troop L#Post Tropical Depression#The Xfinity Theater#Ii#Club#Venmo#Csp Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Bidens, former presidents mark 9/11 anniversary

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks at ground zero in New York City on Saturday. They were joined by other former presidents and elected officials, including former Presidents Obama and Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton , former first lady Michelle Obama and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D). After Biden arrived at the ceremony, he was spotted talking briefly with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI late Saturday released a newly declassified document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The document details contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S. but does not provide proof that senior Saudi government officials were complicit in the plot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy