Wind Advisory issued for Big Island Interior, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 15:26:00 Expires: 2021-09-03 20:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for localized power outages. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Kahoolawe; Kohala; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West WIND ADVISORY FOR PORTIONS OF MAUI AND HAWAII COUNTIES .High pressure strengthening north of the area will bring gusty trade winds into the evening hours. Winds will be especially strong where they accelerate over ridgetops, and where they get channeled through valleys and gaps in terrain. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui and the Big Island Hawaii, with the highest winds expected over ridgetops, and areas where the winds are channeled through valleys and gaps in terrain. * WHEN...Until 8 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings, and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Blowing dust is likely in the Waimea area of the Big Island.