Law and Order: SVU - Season 23 - [Spoilers] Exiting

With the season 2 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime coming in just over two weeks, why not share some scoop?. The first thing that is worth noting about this first episode is its title: “The Man with No Identity.” How can that not be exciting? We also know that Dylan McDermott will be back for at least some part of this story as Wheatley, even if eventually Stabler and the rest of the team will take on some new challenges. Organized Crime is following the precedent set in season 1, where we get to see a series of larger arcs rather than your typical story-of-the-week plots that you get elsewhere within the franchise.