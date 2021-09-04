Law and Order: SVU - Season 23 - [Spoilers] Exiting
The upcoming 23rd season of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU will be without two key characters. Jamie Gray Hyder, who plays Officer Kat Tamin, and Demore Barnes, who portrays Deputy Chief Christian Garland, are departing the series, sources tell Deadline. Their exits will be revealed during the two-hour Season 23 premiere on Thursday, September 23, we hear. Both were introduced in Season 21 as recurring and both were promoted to series regulars for Season 22.www.spoilertv.com
