Hopkins County, TX

Hopkins County Records – Sept. 3, 2021

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 8 days ago
Shannah Walker to CIS Financial Services Inc.; tract in the AW Waller survey. City Cemetery Society Sulphur Springs to Dale Guest and Kay Guest; tracts on South Hillcrest Drive. Karen Kirkpatrick to Stuart Lay Rodriguez; tract in the Joseph B. Moore survey. Justin Moon and Martha Moon to Maricela Resendiz...

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

More Hopkins County COVID-19 Cases Reported During The Last 2 Weeks Than June and July Combined

Another Hopkins County Resident Confirmed To Have Died From Coronavirus. Coronavirus cases continue to surge, with more new COVID-19 cases reported among Hopkins County residents during the last 2 weeks than during June and July combined. Two of the 461 Hopkins County residents who’ve had COVID during the last 2 weeks were confirmed by death certificate to have died as a result of the virus; the most recent COVID death was one of new 400 Texas COVID fatalities reported Friday by Texas Department of State Health Services.
2 Jailed in Hopkins County On Firearm Related Warrants

Two people were arrested on firearm related warrants Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer J. Talley spotted a Cadillac CTS being driven without a properly displayed front license plate on Interstate 30 east near the 110 mile marker. The officer initiated a traffic stop as the vehicle was driven off I-30 near mile marker 111 to the south roadside park around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Volunteer of the Year and Wife

John and Mary Ellen Little posed Wednesday during their Meal A Day pickup. Minutes later they were off to complete their weekly route. John is the current Volunteer of the Year, and is the Fit and Strong Director at the Hopkins County Senior Center. The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center...
Meet Two CHRISTUS HealthPlex Therapists

Magan Bradford was born and raised in Hopkins County, went off to North Texas colleges to obtain the training she needed to pursue her chosen career path, and is now loving her job as an Outpatient Speech and Language Therapist at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in her hometown. Brittani Mills came from Lake Jackson near Houston, studied at Texas Tech in Lubbock and always thought she would live and work in ‘the city’. But today she is happily settled with her husband in Winnsboro,Texas, and commutes daily to CHRISTUS Sulphur Springs. Brittani loves her job as a Pediatric Therapist. Both these professionals cite ‘observation’ as the motivating reason they pursued the field of Therapy. As youths, they were each able to observe a therapist at work and see the benefit to the young patients, and that helped to develop an early interest into an occupation.

