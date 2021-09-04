More Waco-area schools plan to mask up after holiday to bring down high COVID-19 caseload
More Waco-area schools are asking students and teachers to mask up in the face of COVID-19’s rapid spread among students and the broader community. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 240 new cases Friday, bringing the active case count to 1,974. There were 188 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Waco, including 47 on ventilators. According to the health district, 95% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated, and 97% on ventilators were unvaccinated.wacotrib.com
