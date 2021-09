Buffets are officially back in Disney World, at Boma in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and Biergarten inside EPCOT. Some other restaurants that used to be buffets are currently serving food family-style, like Tusker House in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Resort changed up their service by bringing out the meat in skillets instead of walking around with skewers. However, Boma reopened as a buffet and Biergarten switched back to their buffet style, and more restaurants (like Crystal Palace in Disney’s Magic Kingdom) are planning to do the same. So how do you feel about the return of buffets to Disney World? We asked our readers, and now we have the answer!