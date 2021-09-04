CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A's Starling Marte leaves game against Blue Jays after being hit in the head by a pitch

By Matthew Tom
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe A's Starling Marte left the game against Toronto between innings after being hit in the head with a pitch Friday. Tensions were high between Oakland and Toronto after Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah drilled Marte, who stayed in the game to run and eventually scored but was replaced by Skye Bolt in center field in the fifth inning. Marte was hit in the brim of his helmet just one pitch after Manoah struck Josh Harrison in the hand on a pitch that was up and in. A's catcher Yan Gomes was also nearly hit in the head with a pitch earlier.

