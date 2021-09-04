CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Nurse salaries are on the rise as Georgia’s nursing shortage hits critical levels

By Hunter Boyce
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQCa7_0bmG6DOU00
Georgia Gov. Kemp Visits Chatham County Health Department As First Covid Vaccinations Are Administered SAVANNAH, GA - DECEMBER 15: Nurses Penny Mumford, left, and Lisa Lynn prepare a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of the Chatham County Health Department on December 15, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was on hand to witness initial administering of vaccines in the state. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Georgia has been facing a nursing shortage since before the pandemic hit in December 2019. As the Peach State now faces the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and a record number of coronavirus related hospitalizations since the pandemic first began, local hospitals need more nurses stat.

Work loads are piling up on Georgia nurses as they attempt to combat the record breaking waves of COVID-19 patients.

“Nurse loads have doubled.” WSB consumer expert Clark Howard said, speaking to 95.5 WSB’s Sabrina Cupit on the ongoing nursing crisis burdening Georgia. “Nurses are expected to take care of twice the number of patients that would be normal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZQ7l_0bmG6DOU00
Georgia Gov. Kemp Visits Chatham County Health Department As First Covid Vaccinations Are Administered SAVANNAH, GA - DECEMBER 15: A nurse shows off a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of the Chatham County Health Department on December 15, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was on hand to witness initial administering of vaccines in the state. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images/Getty Images)

To combat the nursing shortage, hospitals nationwide have begun looking overseas for an answer.

“Hospitals are very heavily recruiting oversees nurses to come to the United States.” Howard continued.

With an increase in demand, comes an increase in cost. According to Clark Howard and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nurse salaries are on the rise.

“The enormous demand for nurses has been, in much of the country, pushing the payrates up.” Clark Howard said.

According to the latest numbers from the federal government, nurses in Georgia can make anywhere from $50,000 to more than $98,000 a year. As the pandemic continues to bolster inside the Peach State, registered nurses in Georgia are making an average salary of just over $80,000 a year.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Shortage#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: NY hospital pauses some services as staff quit

LOWVILLE, N.Y. — An upstate New York hospital will stop delivering babies later this month, in part because of employee resignations over a requirement they be vaccinated against COVID-19. Six maternity staff members resigned from Lewis County General Hospital during the past week, worsening an existing staff shortage, the Watertown Daily Times reported. The department has seven other unvaccinated employees who also could decide to leave, hospital officials said.
HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Some Iowa hospitals limit elective surgeries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Hospitals in Iowa’s second-largest city are limiting elective procedures because of increased numbers of patients driven partly by a surge in COVID-19 admissions. The Cedar Falls Gazette reports that both UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center confirmed Friday their facilities are preserving capacity because...
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

2.3. magnitude earthquake rattles north Georgia town

TRENTON, Ga. — A minor earthquake rattled parts of north Georgia on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The 2.3 magnitude quake was reported around 8 a.m. near Trenton, which is in northwest Georgia near the Alabama and Tennessee lines in Dade County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Labor IssuesPosted by
WSB Radio

Polish medical workers march for better pay, conditions

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Large numbers of doctors, nurses and other medical workers marched in Warsaw on Saturday to demand higher wages and an improvement in working conditions made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic. Poland's health care sector was strapped for funds even before the pandemic, and low...
Dallas, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Salesforce to help workers leave states over abortion laws

DALLAS — (AP) — The CEO of Salesforce said the company will help employees leave Texas, and he did so while retweeting a story linking the offer to concern about Texas’ new anti-abortion law. Salesforce, which sells customer-management software, joins a small number of companies that have reacted against the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy