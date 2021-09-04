Nurse salaries are on the rise as Georgia’s nursing shortage hits critical levels

Georgia Gov. Kemp Visits Chatham County Health Department As First Covid Vaccinations Are Administered SAVANNAH, GA - DECEMBER 15: Nurses Penny Mumford, left, and Lisa Lynn prepare a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of the Chatham County Health Department on December 15, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was on hand to witness initial administering of vaccines in the state. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Georgia has been facing a nursing shortage since before the pandemic hit in December 2019. As the Peach State now faces the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and a record number of coronavirus related hospitalizations since the pandemic first began, local hospitals need more nurses stat.

Work loads are piling up on Georgia nurses as they attempt to combat the record breaking waves of COVID-19 patients.

“Nurse loads have doubled.” WSB consumer expert Clark Howard said, speaking to 95.5 WSB’s Sabrina Cupit on the ongoing nursing crisis burdening Georgia. “Nurses are expected to take care of twice the number of patients that would be normal.”

Georgia Gov. Kemp Visits Chatham County Health Department As First Covid Vaccinations Are Administered SAVANNAH, GA - DECEMBER 15: A nurse shows off a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of the Chatham County Health Department on December 15, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was on hand to witness initial administering of vaccines in the state. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images/Getty Images)

To combat the nursing shortage, hospitals nationwide have begun looking overseas for an answer.

“Hospitals are very heavily recruiting oversees nurses to come to the United States.” Howard continued.

With an increase in demand, comes an increase in cost. According to Clark Howard and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nurse salaries are on the rise.

“The enormous demand for nurses has been, in much of the country, pushing the payrates up.” Clark Howard said.

According to the latest numbers from the federal government, nurses in Georgia can make anywhere from $50,000 to more than $98,000 a year. As the pandemic continues to bolster inside the Peach State, registered nurses in Georgia are making an average salary of just over $80,000 a year.

©2021 Cox Media Group