Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 08:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CDT. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 7:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 9.5 feet Thursday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 13.4 Sat 7 am CDT 12.6 11.9 10.9