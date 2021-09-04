Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown Friday morning. Investigators from the Elizabethtown Police Department were called to a trailer park on Woodland Drive around 9 a.m. regarding a 40-year-old man having medical issues, Officer Chris Denham said. They found the victim shot dead inside the home, as well as the suspect, Loni Drumm, 32.www.wave3.com
