CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Johnny Knoxville Confirmed Jackass Forever’s Delay In A Dangerous Way, Because Of Course

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week, Hollywood’s unfortunate cycle of delaying major releases due to the pandemic continued with a number of big movies getting new release dates. Top Gun: Maverick is now set to come out next summer instead of this holiday season, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was moved down the theatrical calendar just a tad and Jackass Forever is no longer part of this October’s slate. The Johnny Knoxville-led slapstick comedy has been moved to next year, and its daring star has found a very on-brand way to make the announcement.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 12

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Steve O
Person
Chris Pontius
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Johnny Knoxville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnnyknoxville#Jackass Forever#The French Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Channing Tatum Takes Sandra Bullock for a Celebratory Swim After Wrapping Film Together

Channing Tatum took a dip in a pool with Sandra Bullock as the two celebrate the wrap of their new romantic comedy, Lost City of D. In a video that Tatum shared to his Instagram account, the two went for a night swim on set of the film while fully clothed. In Tatum's post, he shared a photo and a video of the two enjoying the end of their project together. In the photo, it shows the two fully submerged in water while the video captures Tatum holding Bullock in his arms as he plunges into the water backwards.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

John Cena And Jackie Chan Shot A Movie In 2018 That May Never Be Released

The last decade has seen Hollywood lean heavily towards the Chinese market, which is understandable when the country is now the world’s biggest market for cinema. Sure, it may be cynical and often results in heavy creative compromises, but the movie business is entirely driven by making as much money as possible.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Deadline

PETA Calls For Los Angeles D.A. Probe Into ‘Jackass Forever’ Stunts, Treatment Of Animals

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals upped its campaign this week against Paramount’s forthcoming Jackass Forever. In a letter to Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Abourezk and L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer, PETA Cousel Caitlin Zittkowski wrote that the film’s trailer contains “scenes apparently involving cruelty to animals.” She specifically calls out moments that include “Johnny Knoxville being charged by an agitated bull, a person being bitten on the nose by a captive snake, and a tarantula trapped in a plastic tube between two people’s heads.” She notes that, since the film appears to have been shot in L.A.,...
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Steve-O Says "Jackass Forever" Delay Isn't Related To Bam Margera's Lawsuit

Steve-O says that the release of Jackass Forever was not delayed because of his fellow cast member, Bam Margera, who is suing the production. Margera claims that he was forced to sign a “wellness agreement” and was fired after a positive drug test. Speaking with TMZ at LAX, Steve-O explained...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Protégé Gave Maggie Q Her Scariest Stunt Ever, Even After Being In A Die Hard Movie

When it comes to the action genre, Maggie Q knows her way around the block. Her resume includes participation in such action-packed features as Mission: Impossible III, the Divergent series, and the fourth film in the Die Hard franchise, Live Free or Die Hard. That film, in particular, has a brutal fight sequence that Maggie Q reflected on as she spoke with us about her latest movie, The Protege. She is the character of the title, and she’s on a mission of vengeance. And in the above clip, she explains why this current film gave her the scariest stunt of her career.
MoviesMovieWeb

Johnny Knoxville Pulls Graffiti Prank to Announce New Jackass 4 Release Date

At the beginning of the week, Paramount became the latest studio to give a bunch of its high profile movies the heave-ho from this year into 2022 in yet another release date shake up. Tom Cruise had both Top Gun: Maverick and Mission Impossible 7 given a hefty delay, while the allegedly final Jackass movie Jackass Forever was also postponed to the end of the winter season. As you would expect though,Jackass star Johnny Knoxville wasn't going to just let Paramount put out the news as a press release and have done with it. Instead, he went out and found himself a Jackass promotional billboard so he could change the release date himself with can of spray paint.
MoviesRadar Online.com

PETA Fires Off Letter Demanding 'Jackass Forever' Be Investigated For Animal Cruelty, Weeks After Bam Margera Sues Ex-BFF Johnny Knoxville

PETA is demanding Los Angeles prosecutors investigate Johnny Knoxville's movie Jackass Forever, telling Radar they believe the production broke state animal protection laws and could face criminal charges. Article continues below advertisement. In a letter obtained by Radar, the animal rights organization call on city and county prosecutors to "take...
MoviesKerrang

Jackass Forever has been pushed back to 2022

After sharing first-look photos and a hilarious official trailer, Paramount have announced that the release of the highly-anticipated Jackass 4 movie – entitled Jackass Forever – has unfortunately been pushed back to 2022. According to Deadline, the studio’s huge Tom Cruise films Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 have...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Expendables Movie Confirmed, Cast Members Revealed

After much social media teasing from Sylvester Stallone, a new Expendables movie has been officially confirmed, but it hasn’t been announced as a direct fourth installment as of yet. When Sly was dropping hints online he referred to it as A Christmas Story, which was a spinoff that was once in development with xXx: Return of Xander Cage‘s D.J. Caruso set to direct.
Los Angeles, CAimdb.com

PETA Calling for Criminal Probe Over Alleged ‘Jackass Forever’ Animal Cruelty

Ahead of the Paramount Pictures release of “Jackass Forever” on February 4 next year, the slapstick reality film directed by Jeff Tremaine is already in hot water. Following the release of the movie’s trailer — featuring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-o, Wee Man, and the gang — PETA has reached out to Los Angeles prosecutors demanding a criminal probe into the filmmakers regarding an alleged incident of animal cruelty. (Via Joblo.)
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Snatch Star Wants Brad Pitt, Jason Statham And Guy Ritche Back For A Sequel

A lot of directors suffer from difficult second movie syndrome, but Guy Ritchie delivered arguably his best with his sophomore effort behind the camera. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels set him up as the foul-mouthed, stylish and vibrant top dog of British independent cinema, and while Snatch was very much cut from the same cloth, it added an extra layer or Hollywood sheen to the formula.
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
MoviesComicBook

Beloved Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix

Ryan Reynolds has been at the center of some noteworthy or fan-favorite blockbusters over the years, ranging from his more comedic work in The Proposal and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu to his action-packed fare in Free Guy and Deadpool. This weekend, one of Reynolds' under-the-radar — but still beloved — movies will no longer be available on Netflix. Turbo, the 2013 DreamWorks film with a star-studded voice cast led by Reynolds, will be leaving the popular streaming service on Saturday, September 11th.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sylvester Stallone's Expendables 4 Has Added An Ocean's Eleven Star

The Expendables are not going into retirement just yet. The action franchise is set to return with The Expendables 4, with Sylvestor Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Jason Statham getting back in character as their badass veteran mercenaries next month when filming gets underway. Ahead of the actors heading to set, the movie has just added another star into the mix, and this pick is awesome. Andy Garcia was memorably in the fellow ensemble flick Ocean’s Eleven, and now he’s part of the next Expendables movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy