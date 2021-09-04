Johnny Knoxville Confirmed Jackass Forever’s Delay In A Dangerous Way, Because Of Course
This week, Hollywood’s unfortunate cycle of delaying major releases due to the pandemic continued with a number of big movies getting new release dates. Top Gun: Maverick is now set to come out next summer instead of this holiday season, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was moved down the theatrical calendar just a tad and Jackass Forever is no longer part of this October’s slate. The Johnny Knoxville-led slapstick comedy has been moved to next year, and its daring star has found a very on-brand way to make the announcement.www.cinemablend.com
