Johnny Knoxville Confirmed Jackass Forever’s Delay In A Dangerous Way, Because Of Course

At the beginning of the week, Paramount became the latest studio to give a bunch of its high profile movies the heave-ho from this year into 2022 in yet another release date shake up. Tom Cruise had both Top Gun: Maverick and Mission Impossible 7 given a hefty delay, while the allegedly final Jackass movie Jackass Forever was also postponed to the end of the winter season. As you would expect though,Jackass star Johnny Knoxville wasn't going to just let Paramount put out the news as a press release and have done with it. Instead, he went out and found himself a Jackass promotional billboard so he could change the release date himself with can of spray paint.