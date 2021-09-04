Texas Must Pay $6.8 million In Legal Fees To Parties Who Challenged Voter ID Law, Federal Appeals Court Says

Texas remains responsible for nearly $6.8 million in legal fees and costs owed to the collection of parties who sued over its voter ID law. Although the state ultimately won the long-winding fight to keep the voter ID law on the books, a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a lower court ruling that found the state is on the hook for that sum — the last vestige of the legal battle over the 2011 restrictions the state set on what forms of photo identification are accepted at the polls.