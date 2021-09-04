Joe Biden Wants Half of All New Vehicles to Be EVs by 2030, but Automakers Are Less Optimistic
Joe Biden recently released a statement highlighting an ambitious goal for electric vehicles (EVs). The Biden administration has already focused on EVs from the start, especially with infrastructure like charging stations. This new goal is supposed to put the U.S. in better standing for the global EV race. EVs are spreading very quickly at the moment, especially in Europe and China. It would also put the U.S. one step closer to meeting carbon emission reductions, especially considering it rejoined the Paris Agreement earlier this year. Read on to find out the Biden administration’s past goals related to EVs, how Biden’s goal stacks up against what automakers say, and the current state of EVs in the nation.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0