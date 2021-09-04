CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Joe Biden Wants Half of All New Vehicles to Be EVs by 2030, but Automakers Are Less Optimistic

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 8 days ago

Joe Biden recently released a statement highlighting an ambitious goal for electric vehicles (EVs). The Biden administration has already focused on EVs from the start, especially with infrastructure like charging stations. This new goal is supposed to put the U.S. in better standing for the global EV race. EVs are spreading very quickly at the moment, especially in Europe and China. It would also put the U.S. one step closer to meeting carbon emission reductions, especially considering it rejoined the Paris Agreement earlier this year. Read on to find out the Biden administration’s past goals related to EVs, how Biden’s goal stacks up against what automakers say, and the current state of EVs in the nation.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Infrastructure#Evs#The Paris Agreement#Reuters#Democrats#Gm#E E News#The New York Times#The European Commission#Electrify America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TIME

Joe Biden Wants to Honor 9/11—By Moving On From National Security Priorities That Defined the Past 20 Years

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, it was Joe Biden’s wife Jill who told him on the phone that a second plane had crashed into New York’s Twin Towers. Biden was on board an Amtrak commuter train from Wilmington and Washington, and when he walked out of the station on Capitol Hill, he saw brown smoke in the sky from the impact of another plane that rammed into the Pentagon across the Potomac River in Virginia. There were concerns that a fourth plane, which passengers would later force down in a field in Shanksville, PA, was headed for the Capitol Building, which was being evacuated. Biden, then a Senator from Delaware, wanted to give a speech from the Senate chamber to show Americans the government was still functioning. Capitol Police refused to let Biden inside, he wrote in his 2007 memoir “Promises to Keep.” Instead, he spoke to an ABC News crew a few blocks away. “Terrorism wins when, in fact, they alter our civil liberties or shut down our institutions,” Biden said. Over the next two decades, Biden watched, first as a Senator, then as Vice President, as leaders reshaped American institutions to make fighting terrorism more central to the function of government, launched two doomed wars, approved torture in interrogations, and pushed the limits of civil liberties protections at home to hunt potential terrorists.
Presidential Electionmaggrand.com

New Poll: Donald Trump Beats Joe Biden in 2024 Election

Former President Donald Trump beats Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden as the favorite to win the 2024 U.S. election in a national Emerson College Poll. The Poll finds that if the two men were to be the eventual nominees in 2024, Trump would be slightly favored with 47 percent against Biden’s 46 percent.
EconomyBusiness Insider

How the federal EV tax credit can save you $7,500 on a new plug-in vehicle

A lot of things need to happen for green electric cars to take over roads from their fuel-drinking counterparts. One method that may help: making them cheaper. The US is trying to make electric vehicles more attainable through a tax credit that can knock the out-of-pocket cost of an EV down thousands of dollars. But how does it work?
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

More Than Half of Norway’s Vehicles in 2020 Were EVs

EVs are on their way to replacing gas-powered vehicles in the U.S. Mainstream carmakers like Volkswagen are pledging to replace their entire line with EVs shortly. Elsewhere, Tesla is banking on providing nothing but EVs and opening up its charging network to other automakers’ EVs. The move is intended to beef up the already growing network in the next few years. Tesla is even considering adding fast-food restaurants to their charging network. However, even with all this innovation, the U.S. is lagging behind the rest of the world. For instance, more than 50% of all vehicles in Norway are EVs. In the U.S., that number is only rated at 2.5%.
BusinessPosted by
dot.LA

Rivian Files to Go Public, As Its Electric Trucks Prepare to Ship

Irvine-based electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Friday it filed to go public through an initial public offering. The company provided limited details, saying it has submitted a draft S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission, but the "size and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined."
Presidential ElectionFOX Reno

U.S. is 'less safe because of Joe Biden,' says RNC Chair

WASHINGTON (SBG) - President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped amidst issues around the withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as rising inflation, violent crime, and the crisis at the U.S. - Mexico border. Some lawmakers in recent weeks have called for President Biden to resign. "I think a lot of...
Carsyaleclimateconnections.org

The plug-in hybrid: Goldilocks bridge or postponement tool?

They’re often called “hybrids,” but that’s not quite right. They behave like electric cars, but they can also be filled up at the gas pump. Pity the well-meaning PHEV. The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. PHEVs are too fossil-fuel-friendly for some climate hawks to accept, and their workings are too complex...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Toyota bZ4X Battery Could Retain 90% Capacity After a Decade

The Toyota bZ4X will be Toyota’s first electric SUV. Toyota is a pioneer in alternative energy vehicles, but it has yet to produce a popular electric vehicle. The bZ4X electric SUV will usher in a new era for the Japanese automaker. Its new battery is a major milestone for electric vehicles.
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
Carsmartincitytelegraph.com

Electric Vehicles: When not if

There is no doubt that electric vehicles are the future. The question is, how far in the future? Maybe sooner than you think. Earlier this month the United Nations released a study on the environment. Some scientists described the report as “Code Red,” essentially saying act now—or else. The $2 trillion infrastructure package under consideration in Washington includes $174 billion to shift more Americans to buying electric vehicles (EVs). On August 4, President Biden signed an executive order seeking to make half of the country’s auto fleet electric by 2030.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Most Reliable Electric Cars According to Consumer Reports

Electric cars are becoming more mainstream as we push towards a more sustainable driving ethos, as evidenced by vehicles like F-150 Lightning. As a result, consumers are starting to ask more “normal” car questions about them. Chief among those are two things: cost and reliability. Frankly, the whole cost thing is beating a very dead electric horse. So, let’s look at reliability instead. Ok, maybe cost too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy