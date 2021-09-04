CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie Chen Moonves says it's hard for people to 'understand the 'importance' of the Cookout on Big Brother

By Lynette Rice
EW.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I have heard some call the formation of the Cookout a form of racism," she adds. "It is not." Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will weigh in on the latest developments in the Big Brother house. Here, she talks about Sarah Beth's body language after the show, that weird moment in the house when everyone screamed after looking at the memory wall, and how attention must be paid to the strength of the Cookout.

