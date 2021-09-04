Julie Chen Moonves says it's hard for people to 'understand the 'importance' of the Cookout on Big Brother

It only took until Week 9, but something finally isn’t going according to plan on “Big Brother 23.” Alyssa won the Veto on Saturday and obviously took herself off the block on Monday — despite a last-ditch effort from Tiffany to convince her to use it on Xavier — and so, because Tiff won’t go against the Cookout, Claire is now the renom and will go out the door on Thursday. The irony, of course, is that Tiff won this HOH, which she definitely did not have to win and wasn’t part of the Cookout’s plan, to try to protect Claire...