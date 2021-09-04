CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Huge wildfire near Lake Tahoe slows as weather improves

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Better weather has slowed the growth of the huge California wildfire near Lake Tahoe resort communities, authorities said Friday. The Caldor Fire remained only a few miles from the city of South Lake Tahoe, which was emptied of 22,000 residents days ago, along with casinos and shops across the state line in Nevada, but no significant fire activity occurred since Thursda , officials said.

www.gazettenet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#South Lake#Economy#Wildfire#Extreme Weather#U S Forest Service#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

West coast wildfire smoke to thicken over Maryland on Sunday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Clear skies may be hard to come by over the next few days. The National Weather Service reports that satellite imagery shows a large plume of wildfire smoke covering much of the central U.S. This smoke plume is expected to blanket the Mid-Atlantic region on Sunday and linger through at least Monday, as wildfires continue to ravage parts of … Continue reading "West coast wildfire smoke to thicken over Maryland on Sunday" The post West coast wildfire smoke to thicken over Maryland on Sunday appeared first on Nottingham MD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy