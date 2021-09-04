Huge wildfire near Lake Tahoe slows as weather improves

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Clear skies may be hard to come by over the next few days. The National Weather Service reports that satellite imagery shows a large plume of wildfire smoke covering much of the central U.S. This smoke plume is expected to blanket the Mid-Atlantic region on Sunday and linger through at least Monday, as wildfires continue to ravage parts of … Continue reading "West coast wildfire smoke to thicken over Maryland on Sunday" The post West coast wildfire smoke to thicken over Maryland on Sunday appeared first on Nottingham MD.