Elm Grove Community Foundation Expands Oktoberfest to two days to support community projects

There’s a resource in the Gunnison Valley that’s working quietly behind the scenes to shine a light on the community and the local non-profit organizations we love. “I think of us as the stage crew for the non-profit theater, and the non-profits are the actors. Actors are the ham, they like being in the limelight, they’re dramatic, and they’re passionate and they can move people. But their capacity to do that is amplified by the stage crew with lights, scene changes, costumes, etc. The Community Foundation of the Gunnison Valley kind of functions like that,” said board member Rose Zealand. “I do believe that we are essentially amplifying the capacity for the non-profits to deliver those experiences for the community.”