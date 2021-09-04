Elm Grove Community Foundation Expands Oktoberfest to two days to support community projects

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ELM GROVE, Wis. (PRWEB) September 03, 2021. The sights, sounds and tastes of Germany are making their way to Elm Grove Village Park. The 5th Annual Elm Grove Community Foundation Oktoberfest, presented by Annex Wealth Management/Annex Charitable Foundation, kicks off in Elm Grove Park on Friday, September 17 at 5 pm with a ceremonial keg tapping, German and local beers, live music, and a Fish Fry. The fun continues Saturday, September 18 at 3:30 pm with a 0.5K Fun Run, followed by the traditional Oktoberfest celebration, with authentic live German music, festive food from food trucks, activities, and lots of local and German beer options. “We’re honored to once again support one of our favorite Elm Grove traditions,” said Dave Spano, President and CEO, Annex Wealth Management. “Oktoberfest celebrates our community, and we love its traditions and the togetherness it brings,“ With an expected crowd of over 4,000 people attending the festivities, the Community Foundation is excited to showcase live local music performances by Julien Kozak and The Jeff Winard Band sponsored by Elliot’s Ace Hardware.

