CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bell Gardens, CA

Parishioner arrested after hidden cameras found inside church restroom in Bell Gardens

Posted by 
ABC7
ABC7
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izmVL_0bmG1KXM00

A parishioner has been arrested for allegedly hiding cameras inside the women's restroom at a church in Bell Gardens.

On Sunday, church staff at the L.A. Pentecostal Church on the 8300 block of Eastern Avenue discovered the small hidden cameras and called police, according to the Bell Gardens Police Department.

After reviewing the footage that police say showed several young children and numerous unidentifiable women using the restroom, they identified the suspect.

Church officials then spoke to the man, identified as Stephen Ramirez, and convinced him to turn himself in. Ramirez was subsequently arrested on charges of invasion of privacy and lewd conduct.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at (562) 806-7619.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Bell Gardens, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bell Gardens, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parishioner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy