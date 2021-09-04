Parishioner arrested after hidden cameras found inside church restroom in Bell Gardens

A parishioner has been arrested for allegedly hiding cameras inside the women's restroom at a church in Bell Gardens.

On Sunday, church staff at the L.A. Pentecostal Church on the 8300 block of Eastern Avenue discovered the small hidden cameras and called police, according to the Bell Gardens Police Department.

After reviewing the footage that police say showed several young children and numerous unidentifiable women using the restroom, they identified the suspect.

Church officials then spoke to the man, identified as Stephen Ramirez, and convinced him to turn himself in. Ramirez was subsequently arrested on charges of invasion of privacy and lewd conduct.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at (562) 806-7619.