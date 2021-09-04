CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sedgwick; Sumner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Sedgwick and Sumner Counties through 900 PM CDT At 822 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Cheney to 5 miles west of Wellington to near South Haven. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wichita, Haysville, Wellington, Goddard, Clearwater, Belle Plaine, Conway Springs, Caldwell, Garden Plain, Argonia, South Haven, Viola, Mayfield, Milan, Hunnewell, Perth, Lake Afton, Riverdale and Wellington Airport. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 1 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

