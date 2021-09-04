CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elder pledges to replace Feinstein with Republican if he wins California recall election

By Lexi Lonas
California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder (R) on Friday pledged to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) with a Republican if he wins the Golden State's recall election.

“They're afraid I'm going to replace her with a Republican, which I most certainly would do and that would be an earthquake in Washington, D.C.,” Elder said on the "Mark Levin Show."

The conservative radio host claims Feinstein has not been seen in “weeks” and is in “an even worst mental condition than Joe Biden .”

Feinstein, 88, said earlier this year she does not plan to step down from her seat and wants to finish her current term, which ends in 2025.

A Democratic source from California told CNN "the right thing" for Feinstein to do would be to step down and let a Democratic governor choose her replacement.

Feinstein told CNN the recall effort only affects Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), and she will not be stepping down even if there is a chance a Republican gets elected.

The recall election is surprisingly close as Republicans are using the frustration among California voters over the state’s pandemic response to garner energy for the Sept. 14 election; however, a recent poll shows Newsom still coming out on top in the election despite Republican efforts to oust him.

