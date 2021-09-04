Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-03 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sumner THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN SUMNER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire at 830 pm. However gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and heavy rain are still likely with these thunderstorms.alerts.weather.gov
