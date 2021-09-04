CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii health care workers decry lack of COVID mandates

By CALEB JONES
TribTown.com
 8 days ago

HONOLULU — Health care workers in Hawaii say a lack of government action is worsening an already crippling surge of coronavirus cases in the islands, and without effective policy changes the state’s limited hospitals could face a grim crisis. “Soon we’re going to be in a situation where we’re going...

