Hawaii health care workers decry lack of COVID mandates

It seems that Idaho hospitals are desperate for health care workers. Maybe they shouldn’t have fired staff in the middle of a pandemic for refusing the vaccine. It is not true that all health care workers are leaving because they are burned out. Many were willing to work, with regular testing and effective PPE. Many have superior immunity because they were already infected with COVID-19. (Almost every country with vaccine mandates includes those that have recovered from COVID-19 with the vaccinated.) The health care staff willing to leave a job they love, and in many cases have spent years striving to achieve, are not ignorant, defiant or anti-vaccine. I can assure you it was a thoughtful, agonizing, personal decision in every case. Please stop blaming the unvaccinated. The most vaccinated country in the world is currently overwhelmed with Covid infections including a huge number of breakthrough infections resulting in hospitalizations and death. Vaccines help. Therapeutics help. Keeping yourself fit helps. The crisis of health care shortages could have been avoided if we hadn’t been so strident and punitive in our “one size fits all” approach to the vaccine.