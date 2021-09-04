Virginia Tech defense stymies No. 10 UNC in the ACC football opener for both teams
No. 10 North Carolina caved into the pressure in losing its season opener 17-10 at Virginia Tech, and it had nothing to do with the weight of expectations. The Tar Heels (0-1, 0-1 ACC) were not able to get quarterback Sam Howell enough time to make clean throws. The Hokies (1-0, 1-0) totaled six sacks and countless other pressures, including on the Heels' final drive of the game.
