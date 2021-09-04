CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia Tech defense stymies No. 10 UNC in the ACC football opener for both teams

By ORDER REPRINT
CharlotteObserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 10 North Carolina caved into the pressure in losing its season opener 17-10 at Virginia Tech, and it had nothing to do with the weight of expectations. The Tar Heels (0-1, 0-1 ACC) were not able to get quarterback Sam Howell enough time to make clean throws. The Hokies (1-0, 1-0) totaled six sacks and countless other pressures, including on the Heels’ final drive of the game.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
State
Virginia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#Acc#College Football Week 1#Heisman Trophy#Notre Dame#Texas A M#Icymi Unc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Related
Chapel Hill, NCtarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Three Things to Watch

The wait for Carolina football is nearly over! Tar Heel fans were justifiably thrilled that the second year of the Mack Brown 2.0 era yielded a berth in the Orange Bowl. The high from blowing the doors off Miami to do so was immediately tempered when Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, Dyami Brown, and Chazz Surratt opted out of the bowl game, but the remaining Heels put up a valiant effort against #5 Texas A&M.
Blacksburg, VAsportswar.com

Game Preview: Virginia Tech Hosts No. 9 UNC To Begin 2021 Season

Finally, after a long wait, Virginia Tech will play in Lane Stadium in front of the Hokie Nation for the first time since 2019. Tech will take on Coastal Division nemesis North Carolina, ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll and No. 9 in the Coaches Poll, in a big early season matchup on Friday night (6 PM, ESPN).
College Sportschatsports.com

Sam Howell, No. 10 UNC Upset by Unranked Virginia Tech in Season Opener

Sam Howell, Virginia Tech Hokies football, sports season, North Carolina Tar Heels football, North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference, Heisman Trophy. Virginia Tech delivered the first major upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 10 North Carolina 17-10 on Friday in an ACC Coastal battle. Tar Heels quarterback Sam...
Blacksburg, VA247Sports

Three Takeaways from UNC's Loss to Virginia Tech

No. 10 North Carolina was outplayed and outcoached in Friday's 17-10 season-opening loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg's Lane Stadium. On Inside Carolina Postgame Live presented by title sponsor Blue Shark Vodka, Ross Martin and former UNC running back Shaun Draughn provided their takeaways from the Tar Heels' loss. Check...
Virginia Statetarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

There’s no sugar coating both the disappointing nature of Friday night’s loss as well as the deflated feeling we all have about this football season. In a weird way it’s comforting that in these odd times that Carolina Football will always be Lucy Van Pelt and we will be Charlie Brown. This time, we are SURE she will not pull that football away at the last second.
Virginia Statetarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Positional Grades

Have you ever had a first day of class where you’re catching up with friends that you haven’t seen all summer? You’re comparing vacations, showing them your teeth without braces on, flashing your new school shoes, etc? Then when the bell rings, the teacher says, “Alright kids, we’re going to have a pop quiz to see what you remember from last year. And the grade counts!”
Georgia Statetarheelblog.com

UNC Football vs. Georgia State: Three Things to Watch

Let’s get this out of the way first- the North Carolina Tar Heels are 25-point favorites over Georgia State. If UNC struggles this weekend, next week’s articles will take a different tone. Working under the assumption that Carolina lives up to that three touchdown billing against their Sun Belt opponents,...
College Sportssportswar.com

Virginia Tech’s Secondary Answered Call Against North Carolina

One of the biggest questions surrounding Virginia Tech ahead of the season opener against North Carolina was, “Can the Hokies play well enough defensively against Sam Howell and UNC to have a chance to win?”. It was a fair question after a tough first season for defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton...
Georgia StatePosted by
FanSided

UNC Football: Sam Howell makes history against Georgia State

Saturday’s home opener against Georgia State is just what the UNC Football program needed. After opening the season with a disappointing loss to Virginia Tech a week ago, the Tar Heels had a “get right” game by hosting the Panthers. Or at least they hope it was a “get right game”. UNC led from the start in this one and ended up blowing out Georgia State to get their first win of the new campaign.
NFLPosted by
AllTarHeels

Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Georgia State

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 59-17 home win over Georgia State on Saturday evening. 50,500 people in Kenan Stadium on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It felt very odd and yet strangely and wonderfully perfect. That the home opener fell on this solemn day of remembrance infused all the more emotion into the evening.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy