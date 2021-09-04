Michigan State announces starting quarterback against Northwestern

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire

The Michigan State Spartans are rolling with Payton Thorne as their starting quarterback Friday against Northwestern. Thorne was in a battle with Anthony Russo for the starting job this offseason.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker declined to name a starter in the week leading up to the game. Michigan State was the only Big Ten team to do so.

Thorne started MSU’s final game of its 2020 season, setting a freshman record with 325 yards with three touchdowns on 22-of-39 passing in a 39-24 loss at Penn State. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound native of Naperville, Illinois, spent most of last season as backup to Rocky Lombardi.

In four games, Thorne completed 48-of-85 passes for 582 yards with those three TDs at Penn State and three interceptions. He also ran for 47 rushing yards on 25 carries with a TD in his first action after redshirting in 2019. Two of his high school wide receivers are now Spartans, junior Jayden Reed and sophomore Cade McDonald.

Russo is a grad transfer from Temple. He played in just three games this past season thanks to a shoulder injury and COVID-19. Prior to that he had started 26 games over three seasons with the Owls.

He ranks among Temple’s top four in career passing yards (6,287), completions (536), attempts (899) and touchdowns (44) in his five seasons.

The Spartans finished just 2-5 in Tucker’s inaugural season. It was just the second time they failed to achieve a winning record in the past 11 years.

Michigan State opens the season against a tough Northwestern team. The Wildcats defied all expectations in 2020 to win the Big Ten West. They finished 7-2 including a Citrus Bowl victory against Auburn.

The Wildcats lost many of their key contributors on offense, including their starting quarterback. However, their defense should again be strong and could cause problems for the new Michigan State starting quarterback.

How will the second quarterback of the Tucker era start things off?