Jefferson County, WA

Port Hadlock restaurant says vaccine cards mandate puts burden on servers

By Nicole Jennings
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 8 days ago
A Mexican restaurant in Port Hadlock says it will not comply with Jefferson County’s requirement that restaurants and bars check customers’ vaccine cards at the door. But Elena Arceo, owner of Fiesta Jalisco, says she is not against the vaccine or even the mandate — what she is against is the fact that government has pushed the onus of enforcement to her small business, which has already suffered during the pandemic.

Posted by
MyNorthwest

Redmond residents clash over planned hotel homeless shelter

Late last year, Renton City Council passed legislation forcing over 200 homeless residents living in a hotel shelter space to move out by the end of 2021. Now, Redmond residents are pushing back on a similar hotel shelter recently purchased through King County’s Health Through Housing program. The county purchased...
Posted by
MyNorthwest

‘No evidence’ of sickout by Seattle City Light workers over vaccine mandate

Seattle City Light said it would be able to keep power on and complete any necessary repairs if there was a sickout Tuesday by employees over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Julie Moore, the director of communications for Seattle City Light, told KIRO Radio on Monday that there had been no confirmation that members of its High Voltage Line Group will carry out the labor action. She says it does not appear that their union leaders are encouraging it.
Posted by
MyNorthwest

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state

Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.”
Posted by
MyNorthwest

Fire destroys warehouse at South Park Marina in Seattle

Crews from four fire departments fought a two-alarm warehouse fire in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood early Thursday. Firefighters were called to the building in the 8600 block of Dallas Avenue South at 2:18 a.m. Thursday. The warehouse at the South Park Marina along the Duwamish River is used to service...
Posted by
MyNorthwest

COVID impacts Seattle Police Department with 27 in isolation, quarantine

COVID-19 is having a major impact on the Seattle Police Department. As of Aug. 30, the SPD Blotter reports that 27 SPD employees are either in quarantine or isolation. Since April 2020, there have been 138 SPD employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,295 employees have returned to work based on Public Health guidelines. There are also 681 SPD employees since the start of the pandemic who were tested at the First Responder testing site, but tested negative.

