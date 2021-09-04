Port Hadlock restaurant says vaccine cards mandate puts burden on servers
A Mexican restaurant in Port Hadlock says it will not comply with Jefferson County’s requirement that restaurants and bars check customers’ vaccine cards at the door. But Elena Arceo, owner of Fiesta Jalisco, says she is not against the vaccine or even the mandate — what she is against is the fact that government has pushed the onus of enforcement to her small business, which has already suffered during the pandemic.mynorthwest.com
