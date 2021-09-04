Police negotiate with shooting suspect after surrounding home in Tieton
Police surrounded a home in Tieton on Friday afternoon after confirming the suspect in a recent shooting in Yakima was inside. Members of the multi-agency Crisis Negotiations Team and Special Weapons and Tactics Team were at the home at 905 Taft St. for a few hours Friday afternoon. Yakima Police Department detectives had received information on Friday morning that Manuel Chico Solis, 34, could be there.www.yakimaherald.com
