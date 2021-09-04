CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets WR Jamison Crowder tests positive for COVID-19 (Report)

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Crowder’s status for the New York Jets’ opener on Sept. 12 in Carolina likely comes down to his vaccination status. Per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, New York Jets receiver Jamison Crowder has tested positive for COVID-19. Crowder, set to enter his third season in green, had...

Jets' Jamison Crowder: Misses practice with groin injury

Crowder sat out Wednesday's practice with a groin injury and will be re-evaluated Monday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports. Crowder will miss practice for the rest of the week, putting his availability in doubt for the Jets' Sept. 12 season opener at Carolina. While general manager Joe Douglas doesn't believe the current issue is serious, Crowder has a noteworthy history of upper-leg injuries, including two missed games last October with a groin issue. Any missed time this season would free up snaps and targets for Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole and/or Braxton Berrios, all of whom are potential options in the slot. Denzel Mims (hip) could also pick up some snaps if Moore and Cole end up spending more time inside.
Former Georgia WR cut by New York Jets

With the deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters to 53 players coming on Tuesday at 4 p.m., tough decisions are being made by franchises across the league. Former Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager learned that the hard way on Monday when he was cut by the New York Jets.
Jets’ Crowder remains day to day with COVID-19 symptoms

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is recovering from symptoms of COVID-19 and his status for the opening game at Carolina remains uncertain. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Crowder is vaccinated against the virus, but the receiver’s availability for the season opener will depend on how he feels and tests. As a vaccinated player, Crowder will also need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart, per NFL protocols. Crowder was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Saleh said Crowder’s case was an isolated incident and he had no close contacts on the team.
BREAKING: New York Jets trade TE Chris Herndon to Minnesota (Report)

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets have traded tight Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings for an undetermined draft pick compensation. Minnesota recently lost primary tight end Irv Smith Jr. for the season due to a meniscus injury. Thus ends Herndon’s New York Jets career, which began...
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets further adjust roster as Week 1 looms

The New York Jets re-promoted Josh Adams to their active 53, signed a former Cleveland defender, and added two to their practice squad. The New York Jets confirmed the additions of running back Josh Adams and safety Sheldrick Redwine to their active 53-man roster on Monday. They likewise added safeties Adrian Colbert and Jarrod Wilson to their practice squad, Adams’ former dwelling before his promotion.
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets unveil captains for 2021 season

Five New York Jets have earned captaincy patches for the 2021 season, including three newcomers to the fold. The New York Jets unveiled their five new captains for the 2021 season on Wednesday, as Corey Davis, Foley Fatukasi, Justin Hardee, C.J. Mosley, and Zach Wilson will have a C stitched to their jersey. Davis and Wilson will lead the offense while Fatukasi and Mosley represent the defense. Hardee received the honor on special teams.
The Spun

Jets Make Official Decision On WR Jamison Crowder Before Panthers Game

When the New York Jets take to the field against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, they will be without their leading receiver of the past two years. Speaking to the media on Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that wide receiver Jamison Crowder is officially out for Week 1. Crowder is still on the COVID-19 list after testing positive several days ago.
JetsCountry

Jamison Crowder Ruled Out Against Panthers; What it Means For Jets

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for Sunday's opener against the Carolina Panthers, per head coach Robert Saleh. Crowder was placed on the COVID-19 list late last week after testing positive for the virus. As much as New York improved at the wide receiver position this offseason—bringing...
Jets’ Jamison Crowder out for Sunday, Keelan Cole will be game-time decision

With the Jets kicking off their 2021 regular season in just a few days (this Sunday against the Panthers), the receiving corps isn’t at full health. In his Friday press conference prior to practice, head coach Robert Saleh revealed Jamison Crowder is a no-go for Sunday’s matchup, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.
Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold: 'I definitely didn't play good enough' with New York Jets

The New York Jets had high hopes for Sam Darnold when the franchise selected the former USC quarterback in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, taking him with the No. 3 overall pick. But the door was officially shut on the Darnold era of Jets football earlier in the year when team traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers before later taking Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
FanSided

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey must set the tone vs. NY Jets

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey must set the tone for his team as they look for a Week 1 win against the New York Jets. All eyes will be on Christian McCaffrey as he makes his long-awaited return to competitive action for the Carolina Panthers this weekend. The running back featured in just three games in 2020 due to various injury problems, so he’s obviously raring to go in pursuit of leading Matt Rhule’s men to bigger and better things this season.
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets injury and scouting report for Week 1

There’s a calmness about the Carolina Panthers that wasn’t present before the 2020 season opener. Last season, the players, the system, and the coaches were new. There was no offseason because of the COVID pandemic. But Year 2 brings continuity. The Panthers host the Jets at Bank of America Stadium...
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers: 5 burning questions

Can the New York Jets offensive line thwart the Carolina Panthers’ pass rush?. The strength of the Carolina Panthers’ defense is its pass rush. If Zach Wilson and the New York Jets are going to have success with long-developing passing concepts, they will need the offensive line to hold up.
