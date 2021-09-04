St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 43,130 cumulative cases; 643 confirmed deaths

Tuolumne Public Health reports 28 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday and 233 active cases. The Tuolumne County Public Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday, Wednesday and Friday as seen in the image. A total of 27 of the new cases are community cases and one is a Sierra Conservation inmate case. Since last week there have been 208 new cases and two Covid related deaths. There are 8 who are hospitalized down from numbers that have been in the teens for several weeks. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is up to 49.1 up from 47.9 per 100,000 population Wednesday.