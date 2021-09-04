St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 43,130 cumulative cases; 643 confirmed deaths
St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.www.70westsentinel.com
