MLB

Watch longtime minor leaguer Jack López slug his first major-league hit

By Jon Couture Globe correspondent,
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took Jack López nearly a full decade as a professional to reach the majors. Needing three games to crack his first major-league hit was hardly a wait. López, batting eighth and playing second base as the Red Sox continue fighting through a COVID-19 outbreak, ripped a two-out double to right-center off Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill in the second inning Friday night at Fenway Park. The ball, which one-hopped the short wall in front of the Red Sox bullpen, was retrieved for the 28-year-old.

