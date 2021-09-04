AEW Reveals Final Entrant in All Out Casino Battle Royale

We're just a little ways away from AEW's All Out, and over the past few weeks AEW has slowly revealed the full roster of participants in the Casino Battle Royale, and in a surprise announcement during AEW Dark, Thony Khan revealed the star who will be filling the 21st spot in the match. That will be none other than Skye Blue, who learned she would be in the Casino Battle Royale after her match with Red Velvet. After the match Velvet and Blue were on the entrance ramp when Khan asked "wanna be in the Battle Royale on Sunday?" The crowd went wild and Blue looked genuinely surprised as she accepted. So it will be Blue who takes the final spot in the massive battle.