CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

AEW Reveals Final Entrant in All Out Casino Battle Royale

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're just a little ways away from AEW's All Out, and over the past few weeks AEW has slowly revealed the full roster of participants in the Casino Battle Royale, and in a surprise announcement during AEW Dark, Thony Khan revealed the star who will be filling the 21st spot in the match. That will be none other than Skye Blue, who learned she would be in the Casino Battle Royale after her match with Red Velvet. After the match Velvet and Blue were on the entrance ramp when Khan asked "wanna be in the Battle Royale on Sunday?" The crowd went wild and Blue looked genuinely surprised as she accepted. So it will be Blue who takes the final spot in the massive battle.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiera Hogan
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Emi Sakura
Person
Hikaru Shida
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Britt Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew All Out#Aew World Championship#Aew Tnt Championship#Combat#The Casino Battle Royale#Red Velvet#Rebel Diamante#Skyebyee#Fightful Com#Aew Women S Championship#Christian Cage Aew#Aew Women#Eddie Kingston Cm Punk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Drops AEW All Out Bombshell

WWE star Sasha Banks seemingly teased a huge debut at AEW All Out. There has been a buzz regarding the AEW debut of Daniel Bryan and amid this, ‘The Boss’ dropped a cryptic Tweet to tease the fans. Sasha Bank hints on Daniel Bryan AEW debut. The latest tweet has...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Rock Drops Bombshell On New AEW Signing

The Rock praised AEW’s newest signing Adam Cole and Kevin Owens in a new Twitter interaction with Owens and a fan named Hailey, shortly after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Owens is expected to join Cole in AEW in February 2022. Hailey said, “For those who don’t know, my dad is...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield vs. Belfort PPV Suffers Sad Cancelation

Jim Lampley recently opted out of calling the boxing bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. Lampley had called many Holyfield fights. He knows the 58-year old has no business being in the ring. Evander Holyfield is eyeing to put up a dominating performance. The Hall of Famer has been...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Photo: WWE RAW Star Gets Married

Doudrop has tied the knot! The WWE RAW star took to Twitter this morning to announce she had gotten married to her fiancée of two years. The couple originally got engaged in November of 2019, which Doudrop announced over social media, as well. In addition to photos of the bride and groom, Doudrop included pictures of her being walked down the aisle, one with the married couple and the maid of honor and one of the couple’s dog.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Chris Jericho ‘Goes After’ CM Punk’s Sister

Chris Jericho and CM Punk shared some quick words with each other on AEW Rampage as Chris Jericho started off the night on commentary while CM Punk then joined him on commentary later on. As many are aware, these two icons go way back and they even shared a quick reference with one another which took many of us back years and years….Sasha Banks & John Cena Bombshell Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks & Stephanie McMahon Bombshell Leaks

WWE star Sasha Banks, as well as WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, were backstage during this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown that took place at Madison Square Garden. Sasha Banks and Stephanie McMahon were backstage. Banks has been away from on-screen programming for quite some time and she...
WWE411mania.com

Slimmer’s AEW All Out 2021 Review

Welcome to 411’s AEW All Out 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Chicago, Illinois. Okay, it’s actually Hoffman Estates, but you get the point. We start with a recap of CM Punk’s return at Rampage a few weeks ago. Next up is a video package for MJF vs. Chris Jericho followed by a video package for Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander. We move on to a video package for Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall followed by a video package for Miro vs. Eddie Kingston. Next up is a video package for Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima followed by a video package for The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers. We move on to a video package for Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage before heading to live action on the Buy-In Show.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Surprise Heel Turn On AEW Dynamite

The Gunn Club have turned heel. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw QT Marshall, alongside The Factory, call out Paul Wight ahead of their singles match this Sunday at AEW All Out. Wight answered the call, fending off the entire faction with shoulder tackles, chops, and choke slams. Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club ran down to assist Wight once Marshall took a chair from ringside.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Lee AEW All Out Status Revealed

Former Diva’s Champion AJ Lee has been away from pro-wrestling since 2015, after she followed the footsteps of her husband and former WWE star CM Punk. The former WWE Champion made his debut in AEW recently and many fans are eager to witness Lee in AEW as well. Lee also reacted to CM Punk’s AEW debut, but she has not responded to the fans about her in-ring return.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Releasing Full Music Album

It’s another career. One of the more common issues with wrestlers is finding something to do once they leave the ring. Not everyone has something to fall back on once they retire and it can be kind of a mess when their career is over. Some wrestlers do have more of a plan though and that is the case with a mostly retired wrestler, as you will get to see later this month.
WWEringsidenews.com

AEW Booking Hair vs Hair Match

AEW has a lot of things in the pipeline and they aren’t opposed to gimmick matches if they make sense. The company has not booked a hair vs hair match yet, but that is about to change. Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy are engaged in a feud right now, and...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Reveals Whether He Spoke With Bryan Danielson Before AEW All Out

During last night’s post-AEW All Out media scrum, AEW Superstar CM Punk commented on Bryan Danielson’s debut at All Out, whether they talked beforehand about it, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:. On if Tony Khan talked to him about teasing Danielson’s arrival during...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Extreme Rules Loses Main Event, Match Taking Place On TV Instead

Switch it up. We are just over two weeks away from WWE Extreme Rules and the card is mostly set. The biggest matches are already set up and now it would seem that the most important thing left is to add something that is actually extreme. That was the case earlier this week though, as one of the biggest matches has been switched from one show to another.
WWEComicBook

WWE: John Cena Wrestles Dark Match After SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown was loaded with big matches and shocking returns, and that included a surprise appearance by John Cena. The thing is those who tuned into SmackDown didn't see Cena, and not because of the whole invisible thing. Cena didn't make an appearance on television, but instead came out and wrestled a dark match after the show went off the air. It was Cena's first time in the ring since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and he took part in a six-man tag team match (via Wrestling Observer).
Combat SportsComicBook

Tito Ortiz Is Getting Clowned on After First Round Knockout From Anderson Silva

Tonight's Triller Fight Club included two matches on the card with legendary figures returning to the ring, and those two matches included Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz. Many were curious as to who would win between Ortiz and Silva, and those who watched the match didn't have to wait long, as we got an answer before the first round was even over. As the match started, Ortiz looked ready and fully charged, throwing lots of punches, but things changed quickly, and all it took was one big punch from Silva to claim the victory, and reactions are flying in.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Andrade El Idolo Wins Second AEW Match, Turns On Chavo Guerrero

Andrade El Idolo has turned on Chavo Guerrero. Tonight’s taped AEW Rampage episode on TNT saw Andrade defeat PAC in singles action. This match was originally scheduled for All Out, but was nixed due to what was announced as a travel issue. The match saw AEW World Tag Team Champions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy