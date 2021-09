Camila Cabello gets her iconic glass slippers in the upcoming ‘Cinderella’ adaption, but they’re not as comfortable as she would like them to be. Camila Cabello learns the hard way in Amazon Prime’s Cinderella adaptation that even fairytale princesses get suck with uncomfortable footwear. The “Havana” singer, 24, stars in the upcoming comedy film as the titular Disney princess, and in a new clip released by Amazon Prime, she gets to experience one of Cinderella’s most iconic moments: receiving her glass slippers. In the clip, Fab G, a genderless fairy godparent played by Billy Porter, officially transforms Cinderella into the beautiful princess we all know her as, and her initial reaction is pure joy.