Lynn, MA

Police Log: 9-4-21

By Daily Item Staff
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 8 days ago
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Meghan Greer , 34, of 6 Needhams Landing Road, was arrested on a warrant and charged with Class B drug possession at 12:06 p.m. Friday.

David Harak , 32, of 28 Lincoln St., was arrested on warrants and charged with OUI-liquor, leaving the scene of property damage, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle at 4:22 p.m. Thursday.

Alberto Navarro , 35, of 118 Adams St., was arrested and charged with OUI-liquor second offense, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, motor vehicle lights violation and alcohol from an open container in a motor vehicle at 3:04 a.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 12:47 p.m. Thursday at Henry and Lawton avenues; at 1:14 p.m. Thursday at Alley and Blossom streets; at 11:42 p.m. Thursday at 7-Eleven at 9 Austin Square; at 6:45 a.m. Friday at 111 N Common St.; at 2:31 p.m. Friday at 33 High Rock St.; at 2:31 p.m. Friday at 189 Western Ave.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 6:44 p.m. Thursday at 270 Union St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 7:55 a.m. Friday at Starbucks at 821 Lynnway.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 3:02 p.m. Friday at Family Dollar at 200 Union St.

Complaints

A report of an injured cop at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 72 Hanover St.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 1:42 p.m. Friday at 17 King St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 6:36 p.m. Thursday at Market Basket at 40 Federal St.

LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:59 p.m. Monday at High School at 275 Essex St.; at 10:21 p.m. Wednesday on I-95 northbound, Exit 59.

A car crash into a house was reported at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday at 40 Wildewood Drive. The driver declined medical attention.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 8:03 a.m. Thursday at Kelly Jeep Chrysler Plymouth at 353 N Broadway; at 1:27 p.m. Thursday at 15 Maple St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at 2 Lansdowne Court; at 3 p.m. Thursday at 6 Strout Ave.; at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 39 Homestead Road.

Complaints

At 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, a caller from 1060 Main St. reported destruction to their lawn.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:12 p.m. Thursday at Stop & Shop at 19 Howley St.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 4:41 p.m. Thursday at 350 Lowell St.
A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 2 Lynnfield St. and 287 Washington St. A crash involving a motorcycle and car was reported. One of the drivers was taken to Salem Hospital.

A crash involving a motor vehicle and scooter was reported at 8:41 a.m. Friday at Route 128 north and 208 Andover St. The operator of the scooter was on the ground when police arrived. An ambulance was called.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at E Market at 598 Lowell St. A caller reported a man was “slumped over” while sitting on the curb and did not appear to be well. The man was taken to Salem Hospital.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 4:55 p.m. Thursday at 29 Kosciusko St. A caller reported her neighbor had filed a report, which stated that kids were throwing rocks in the area two days prior. The caller discovered damage to her vehicle on Thursday, and thought it was from the rocks.

SAUGUS

Arrests

Susan Stelmach , 22, of 10 Silver Bells Mobile Home Park, Rochester, N.H., was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant at 11:51 a.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 11:51 a.m. Thursday at Essex Landing, 1565 Broadway. A car into a guardrail was reported. A 22-year-old woman was arrested (see arrests).

Complaints

A report of a fight at 10:35 p.m. Thursday at Anna Park Playground and Fields at 120 Essex St. A caller reported a large group was causing a disturbance in the park. Police reported the group appeared to be engaged in a scavenger hunt; eggs were being thrown over the fence in the area of the playground set near police cruisers. The group was dispersed.

The post Police Log: 9-4-21 appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
215
Followers
174
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com
