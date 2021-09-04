Special Weather Statement issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Garfield and south central Rio Blanco Counties through 800 PM MDT At 717 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles south of Meeker, or 39 miles northwest of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rio Blanco. This includes Colorado 13 between mile markers 17 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH