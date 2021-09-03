CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Lynn English football ready to take on first season under new coach

By Mike Alongi
LYNN — With less than a week until the start of the high school football season, the Lynn English Bulldogs are gearing up for their first season under new head coach Mackenzie Charles. And although the team has had a full two-week training camp, it never feels like enough when you’re installing a new system.

“Camp went by so fast, maybe too fast,” said Charles, who takes over for Chris Carroll. “You never have enough time in camp, but the guys have been buying in and really taking in all of the information.”

Senior leadership is always important, especially with a new head coach. Luckily for the Bulldogs, experienced players like lineman Nolan Mulcahy, quarterback Jessie Maggs, receiver/safety Josh McDonald, receiver/safety Shea Palmer and lineman Tommy Em will be back to lead the way this fall.

“Really good teams are led from within, and we’re lucky to have a group of senior leaders who can really set the tone for this team,” said Charles, who had previously been the girls basketball coach at English. “These older guys want to reach out and teach the younger players and accelerate their growth. It’s really great to see.”

Some of those younger players who have impressed in camp and will likely see time on the field include freshmen Jordan Em and Edwin Castro.

Practice has been fast and physical for the Bulldogs according to Charles, and a pair of solid scrimmages against tough opponents Marblehead and Lawrence have given English some confidence as camp comes to a close.

“We’ve put together some really good scrimmages,” said Charles. “We got a lot of good film and we’re playing fast and physical, which is really all you can ask for at this time of year. The key for us is getting these guys in good condition and continuing to have them buy in. It’s been exciting because we keep seeing the numbers going up and kids coming in and joining, so we feel like we have something good going.”

English will open up the season Friday night (7:30) against Methuen under the lights at Manning Field.

“We’re excited to have one really count,” said Charles. “Our mantra has been that we want to go 1-0 in everything we do. At every practice, in every game and in everything we do, we want to go 1-0. So we’re going to go out there and give it our best and try to go 1-0 Friday night.”

