Lynnfield boys soccer optimistic as young team steps up

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield boys soccer team had a successful season in 2020 considering the circumstances, but the Pioneers are excited to turn the page and dive into a more normal season in 2021.

“We had a good year despite everything going on, but it was a strange season for everyone,” said Lynnfield coach Brent Munroe. “It’s a shame that there wasn’t a state tournament because I think we would’ve been able to do well and we had a great group of seniors, but we all did the best we could with what we were given. It’ll be nice to get back to things this year.”

That senior group from 2020 — which included the likes of goalkeeper Dante Gesamondo, Luke Martinho, Jack Bird and a host of others — has now graduated, leaving a series of holes that need to be filled for the Pioneers.

“Those are some huge shoes to fill, and it’s going to be tough,” said Munroe. “Dante and Luke were so crucial to our team on the back end last year, it’s going to take a lot to get that same production.”

Luckily for the Pioneers, there are a number of returners this fall as well — starting with senior captains Jake Mallett and Dom Ferrante. Junior Drew Damiani returns as a three-year starter, while juniors Owen Klee, Alex Gentile and Henry Caulfield are also back on the field after getting significant playing time in 2020.

One of the other positives of returning to a more normal season this year is the fact that the MIAA is getting rid of all of the rules modifications from 2020, meaning teams can once again head the ball, kick the ball in the air down the field and use throw-ins.

“Last year was very strange for everyone in terms of getting used to those new rules, so it’s nice that we’re back to playing more normal soccer,” said Munroe. “The guys made the transition pretty quickly after playing over the spring and summer, so we’re ready to jump right back in.”

The Pioneers have been on the practice field for two weeks now in preparation for the season, and Munroe has been liking what he’s seen for the most part. But a pair of tough scrimmages against tough teams in St. John’s Prep and Beverly tell him that there’s still plenty of work to do.

“The practices have been good, but those scrimmages were very tough for us,” said Munroe. “I think it just showed us where we need to be, and that we have some work to do to get there. We have one more scrimmage (Saturday) against Wilmington, so we’re hoping we can put together a good performance going into the season.”

Lynnfield opens up the year Tuesday (4) on the road at North Andover.

