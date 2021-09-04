Lime scooters coming to Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Need a ride? Electric scooters are coming to Hampton!

Starting Saturday, September 4, Lime scooters will be available for rent thanks to an agreement with the City of Hampton for a pilot project. Lime operates in 100 areas around the world, including in Norfolk and Roanoke.

Initially, scooters will be available in the Downtown and Phoebus areas of the city. Riders must be at least 18 years old to ride.

Speed limits in Hampton are set to 15 miles per hour.

As part of the launch of 250 scooters, Lime will host a First Ride Academy safety training on Saturday at City Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. First Ride events are interactive safety sessions designed to educate riders on the best practices to safely ride the scooters and follow Hampton’s rules of the road, including a hands-on safety course and helmet giveaways.

“Scooters are available in many cities and provide a convenient, fun way for visitors to get to attractions and see the area," said Robin McCormick, a spokesperson for the City of Hampton. "The initial pilot area focuses on downtown and Phoebus, two of our busiest restaurant districts, and also could help reduce demand for parking as well."

"Lime is incredibly excited about serving the City of Hampton and working to create a safe, enjoyable, and meaningful experience for residents and visitors alike. We are the largest, most experienced shared electric vehicle provider in the Commonwealth, but we build our programs to meet the unique needs of every city we serve,” said Robert Gardner, Director of Government Relations at Lime.

People may ride scooters on sidewalks unless there is a bike path. On sidewalks, riders must yield to pedestrians, give an audible signal before overtaking or passing a pedestrian, and ride single file. Riders are encouraged, but not required, to wear bike helmets.

Trips start at $3 for six minutes; then, rides are 32 cents per minute. Under a special access arrangement for lower-income people, Lime will offer 70% off regular pricing to recipients receiving federal, state or local subsidy (50 cents to unlock and 7 cents per minute to ride.) You can apply here.

Most people will pay and unlock the scooters from a smartphone app, but people without smartphones will also be able to text to unlock a scooter.

Below are some frequently asked questions (FAQs) city officials answered:

How do I find a scooter?

To find a Lime scooter, open the Lime app and click on one of the vehicles on the map screen. The map screen will show you all available Lime vehicles in your area. If you don’t see any vehicle icons displayed on the map, zoom out to search a wider area. Scooters may be picked up and must be returned to approved parking zones. Those "corrals" will be visible in the Lime app (available in application stores).

How do I start my ride?

To unlock a Lime vehicle, simply open the Lime app and tap on the "Scan" button at the bottom of the screen. From here, either scan the QR code using your phone’s camera or manually enter the 6-digit vehicle code located beneath the QR code.

What happens if I try to take the scooter out of allowable area?

You won't be able to. It will stop.

Where should I end my ride?

When you've completed your ride, you are responsible for parking the vehicle correctly. See the Lime app for locations.

Can I ride between Phoebus and downtown?

Not at this time. The two pilot areas are not connected.

Related: Lime riders in Norfolk have scooted more than 1 million miles, city says