Millcreek, UT

Police praised for rescuing elderly woman during standoff in Millcreek

By Hailey Higgins
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 8 days ago
UPDATE: Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that three people were found dead inside the home, including one who they believe was the suspect in the shooting and standoff.

MILLCREEK, Utah — Even as an hours-long standoff with an armed man continued overnight and into early Saturday afternoon in Millcreek, police were being praised for their bravery and quick action to get an elderly woman to safety.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, a man visiting a home off 3900 South and Highland Drive ran for help when someone inside the home started shooting.

The home is very close to the Unified Police precinct, and when officers went to the home, they heard more gunfire.

Knowing an elderly woman was inside, the officers went into the home under fire from the suspect.

They were able to grab the woman and get her to safety.

“We have officers who put their own life in peril to go in and rescue someone thinking nothing of themselves, their lives or their families,” said Lt. Shawn Manwaring with Unified Police Department. “They went in and rescued someone. That was heroic and that was incredible bravery on their part.”

The woman was not injured from the gunfire and neither were officers.

