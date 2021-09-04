CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas defends bathroom breaks following US Open exit

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Stefanos Tsitsipas feels he has been misunderstood after the villain of the 2021 US Open was knocked out in the third round by rising star Carlos Alcaraz.

The third seed had come under fire for the timing and length of his toilet breaks, with Andy Murray heavily criticising him following their first-round match.

The Flushing Meadows crowd subsequently turned on the Greek and booed him during his five-set loss to the Spanish teenager, who prevailed 6-3 4-6 7-6 (2) 0-6 7-6 (5).

The crowd were again unhappy as Tsitsipas left court after losing the third set before coming back to bagel Alcaraz in the fourth – a further example of the gamesmanship he has been accused of.

Tsitsipas has labelled those “completely false” and says he has been made the villain “for no reason”.

He said: “I’m not pretending that everyone loves me. My intentions are not to be loved by everyone. Every person can choose their favourite player, pick a side. I felt that way, but I kind of have ignored it.

“Because people don’t know, that’s the thing. When people are not really in the sport and don’t know what is happening, I mean, all these accusations have been completely false.

“Then the crowd here, I guess these two things were the most intense that took place here. I was surprised in a way. I don’t really let myself take me down because I’m out there playing my game. I mean, fan support is important, but I just need to go out there and perform. It doesn’t matter at that point.

“I know all of these things have been against me for no reason. I took my toilet break as a normal athlete. Might have taken a bit longer than other athletes.

“But if there is a rule that says there’s a specific amount of time that you are allowed to take, then I would probably try and follow that protocol, that rule, and stay within the guidelines and try and follow it as much as possible.

“But I feel like people, they don’t understand. They are here for the show. They want to watch tennis. They’re very impatient, especially the new generation. They just want to get it done quick.

“For me the only thing I did is change from wet clothes to dry clothes. Apparently it’s a huge issue.”

While Tsitsipas was left defending himself, Alcaraz was basking in a “dream come true”.

The Spaniard has already been hailed as Rafael Nadal’s successor and he seized his chance on the big stage in superb fashion.

He said: “I have not words to explain how I feeling right now. I just don’t know what happened out there in the court. I can’t believe that I beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic match.

“For me it’s a dream come true.”

Second seed Daniil Medvedev made serene progress into the fourth round where he will meet Briton Dan Evans.

The Russian eased past Pablo Andujar-Alba 6-0 6-4 6-3 and never looked in danger.

Diego Schwartzman, seeded 11, also had a comfortable night, motoring past Alex Molcan 6-4 6-3 6-3.

TennisBBC

US Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas booed during second-round win

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas faced audible jeers from the US Open crowds...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Emma Raducanu: Why the British tennis star’s parents were not at the US Open final

Britain finds itself well and truly in the grip of Raducanumania this weekend after teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez of Canada to become Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years.Raducanu is also the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004 and the first British woman to reach that height since Virginia Wade won that same tournament in 1977.Raducanu was actually born in Ontario, Canada, on 13 November 2002 to Ian and Renee Raducanu, Romanian and Chinese finance industry professionals who subsequently relocated to London when their daughter was just...
Tenniswhtc.com

Tennis-Raducanu’s supersonic take off has British tennis in dreamland

(Reuters) – There have been a few false dawns for British women’s tennis since Virginia Wade was famously serenaded by the Centre Court crowd after winning Wimbledon 44 years ago. Since the 31-year-old Wade beat Dutch player Betty Stove no British woman had reached a Grand Slam final until Thursday...
New York City, NYwsau.com

Tennis-Relentless Raducanu races into U.S. Open last 16

NEW YORK (Reuters) – British teenager Emma Raducanu extended her dream run at Flushing Meadows with a comprehensive 6-0 6-1 victory over Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo to storm into the last 16 the U.S. Open on Saturday. The 18-year-old Raducanu, who burst onto the scene earlier this year by reaching...
TennisThe Independent

Emma Raducanu: Key stats explained ahead of US Open final

Here’s a look at some of the key statistics of British tennis star Emma Raducanu as she became the first qualifier to reach the final of a Grand Slam with a dominant 6-1 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari at the US Open. Raducanu was born in Canada (although she represents...
SportsThe Independent

Teenage dreams: Emma Raducanu the latest breakthrough talent

Emma Raducanu completed a breathtaking run at the US Open by claiming the trophy on Saturday as the 18-year-old Briton defeated Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, aged 19, 6-4 6-3 at Flushing Meadows. Here, we take a look at some other teenage sensations from the world of sport. Pele. The man regarded...

