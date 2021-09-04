CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

From the Spa: September 4 Midlantic-breds in Saratoga stakes

By Joseph Aiello
theracingbiz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“From the Spa” returns to keep you up-to-date on horses bred in the mid-Atlantic racing in Saratoga stakes. September 4th is the final Saturday of the 2021 Saratoga meet, featuring the Grade I Jockey Club Gold Cup which replaces the Woodward as the season-ending race for three year olds and up as a prep for the Breeder’s Cup Classic. Two other stakes races, the Grade III Saranac and Grade I Flower Bowl, will be run before the Gold Cup, setting up the closing weekend with some great racing. After a bit of a stakes hiatus for Midlantic bred runners, two will be entered in Saturday’s races; one in the Saranac, and another in the Gold Cup. With a couple highlight wins for Midlantic shippers at the Spa this summer, this duo of 15/1 morning line long shots will look to cap the meet off in style.

www.theracingbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Stewart
Person
Todd Pletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saratoga#Grade I Flower Bowl#Midlantic#Mto#Smart Strike#Travers#The New Orleans Classic#Mineshaft#Ford Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

Lottery drawing comes up 8-8-8 and 11,926 tickets win top prize

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in North Carolina said a single drawing ended up with 11,926 top prize winners when the numbers came up 8-8-8. The North Carolina Education Lottery said the Saturday night Carolina Pick 3 drawing resulted in the winning numbers 8-8-8, and the combination proved to be a popular one with players, resulting in 11,926 tickets earning a top prize.
Kentucky StateBowling Green Daily News

Snapper Sinclair scores another win at Kentucky Downs

Using an unusual style, Snapper Sinclair won the second division of the $400,000 TVG Stakes on Wednesday to add to his already solid reputation as the ultimate horse for the course at Kentucky Downs. The 6-year-old owned by Bloom Racing led from gate to wire under jockey Julien Leparoux to...
Del Mar, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

It’s early, but Flightline has horse racing fans buzzing

DEL MAR — All right, let’s try to temper the enthusiasm just a tad. We can’t go bonkers over a maiden special weight rout and a tour de force in an optional claimer, right?. We shouldn’t anoint this guy the next great one after just two victories, correct? I mean,...
Del Mar, CAabc17news.com

Ky Derby champ Medina Spirit wins in comeback for Baffert

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit held off Rock Your World in the stretch to win the $100,000 Shared Belief by 1 1/4 lengths at Del Mar for embattled trainer Bob Baffert. Medina Spirit raced for the first time since finishing third as the 9-5 favorite in the Preakness on May 15, days after the colt’s medication positive from the Derby on May 1 was revealed by Baffert. Medina Spirit tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone, which is not allowed on race day in Kentucky. His Derby victory remains the subject of a court battle.
Sportsarcamax.com

Churchill Downs goes after suspended trainer Bob Baffert with new policy

Churchill Downs' quest to make an example of trainer Bob Baffert for medication infractions escalated Friday when it was announced that any points earned by horses "directly or indirectly employed, supervised, or advised by a suspended trainer" in the leadup to the Kentucky Derby would not be counted. Baffert, who was suspended for two years from running at the Louisville track, is the only trainer who fits that description.
Animalstheracingbiz.com

FIRST WIN IN 5 YEARS FOR TRAINER ANTHONY FOGLIA

Anthony Foglia’s long losing streak is finally over – just not quite the way the trainer envisioned it. When Justinspeightofit, a 6-year-old gelding owned and trained by Foglia, held on for a dead heat with heavily favored Clemenza in Friday’s eighth and final race at Monmouth Park it marked the end of a five-year, 208-racing losing streak for Foglia.
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Kentucky Downs Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 9/11/21

Starting at 1:20 p.m. EST, we have 11 races at Kentucky Downs. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
SportsTimes Union

Saratoga Bankroll Beatdown

Tim Wilkin and Anthony Affrunti each was given a mythical $2,000 to spend as he sees fit during the Saratoga season. And, just like that, the Travers is over. Every year, the Saratoga meet rumbles by like a runaway freight train. It starts and then it’s gone. Just the way it is. Have already seen leaves falling on the backstretch. Fall is coming, people and winter is right behind. So, let’s enjoy the final seven days of the world’s best racing that we have left. Otis, of course, was nowhere near the wonderful Spa city on Travers day. Or maybe he was here for the Grateful Dead concert on Friday or was planning on jumping on stage with Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday night. Otis says he plays a mean steel guitar and he and the mysterious Leopold have always fancied themselves as karaoke maestros when it comes to performing “Free Bird” at Jack Duggan’s Pub and Restaurant. Otis has threatened to make an appearance at the Spa before the meet ends. Might even be here as soon as today. Personally, I think Otis is living a life of lies and he won’t be on the grounds. If he is indeed going to point the Blue Baloo north, perhaps he will make a pit stop in Pleasant Valley and pick up his groupie dolls. Man, Otis just doesn’t seem to get it. He has no place in the Spa City. Stay down on the Island with the mysterious Leopold. Work on your rendition of “Sweet Home Alabama” and knock the locals dead at Jack Duggan’s.
Buncombe County, NCbiltmorebeacon.com

Endurance Fundraiser Gallops onto Biltmore Estate

Endurance rides have been held at the Biltmore Estate since 1994 and were suspended for COVID last year. Next month, the property will mark the event’s return as the Biltmore Fall Endurance Ride to Benefit Hope for Horses will get underway on Friday and Saturday, 24-25. The event, to be...
Entertainmentcolumbiametro.com

From the Publisher: Falling for September

For me, September has always been the start of the new year rather than January. This notion probably has a lot to do with the beginning of school — at least when I attended, it always started after Labor Day. This feeling, however, comes from more than the start of a new semester. The weather is still warm, but summer is basically over and fall just a few weeks away. The anticipation of crisp mornings and cooler days brings excitement for the upcoming time spent afield with shotgun in hand and dogs ahead working the field edges for quail.
Animalsthepressboxlts.com

Catalogue Now On-Line For Fasig-Tipton’s Midlantic Fall Yearlings Sale

Fasig-Tipton has catalogued 500 yearlings for its 2021 Midlantic Fall Yearlings Sale, to be held on Monday and Tuesday, October 4 and 5, at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Maryland. Hips 1-200 will be offered in the Monday session, which will begin at 1 pm. Hips 201-500 will be...
Franklin, KYwnky.com

Kentucky Downs makes big changes for opening day

FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Kentucky Downs made three huge changes in preparation of their opening day, Sunday, September 5th. Vice President of Racing Ted Nicholson said over the course of the week-long race season, he expects between 15,000 to 18,000 viewers. This is a huge change from 2020 where most spectators were not allowed to watch the matches last year due to the pandemic.
SportsCBS Sports

2021 Travers Stakes horses, picks, odds: Handicapping expert makes predictions, best bets for Saratoga

Trainer Chad Brown will try to reverse his luck in the signature event at Saratoga Race Course when he sends out the lightly raced Miles D in the 2021 Travers Stakes on Saturday. A New York native, Brown has won the training title at Saratoga three times but is 0-for-11 in the Travers Stakes. His best finish is fourth with Gift Box in 2016. On Saturday, Brown's Miles D is a 12-1 long shot in the 2021 Travers Stakes odds, and only King Fury (15-1) is longer. The Brad Cox-trained Essential Quality is the 4-5 Travers Stakes 2021 favorite in the seven-horse field.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

Spa selections 2021: Saratoga picks August 29

Ginger N Rye won the 2017 Smart N Fancy Stakes at Saratoga. Photo by Chelsea Durand/NYRA. In Spa Selections, Saratoga on-site correspondent Joseph Aiello provides Saratoga picks for a handful of key races at Saratoga, including all of the exciting stakes action!. Race 8 – OC 80000n2x. 1. #2 Beau...
Dublin, OHvisitdublinohio.com

Posts from September 2021

Football season is back! Dublin, Ohio has plenty of sports-loving bars and restaurants with games playing all weekend long to help keep every football fanatic up-to-date on scores, plays and overtimes. Here's a full list of places to go during game days to see every touchdown all season long!…
SportsSkySports

John Leeper set to return in September Stakes

John Leeper is likely to attempt to get back on track in the Unibet September Stakes at Kempton on Saturday. The three-year-old colt, named after trainer Ed Dunlop's late father, John, is on course for the Group Three contest over a mile and a half. The beautifully-bred son of Frankel...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G2 Ballston Spa: Viadera

(Viadera wins the G2 Ballston Spa / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Juddmonte homebred Viadera held off High Opinion’s inside rush to win Saturday’s Grade 2, $400,000 Ballston Spa, a 1 1/16-mile inner turf test for older fillies and mares to kick off the stakes action on Runhappy Travers Day at Saratoga Race Course.

Comments / 0

Community Policy