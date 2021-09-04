From the Spa: September 4 Midlantic-breds in Saratoga stakes

Tim Wilkin and Anthony Affrunti each was given a mythical $2,000 to spend as he sees fit during the Saratoga season. And, just like that, the Travers is over. Every year, the Saratoga meet rumbles by like a runaway freight train. It starts and then it’s gone. Just the way it is. Have already seen leaves falling on the backstretch. Fall is coming, people and winter is right behind. So, let’s enjoy the final seven days of the world’s best racing that we have left. Otis, of course, was nowhere near the wonderful Spa city on Travers day. Or maybe he was here for the Grateful Dead concert on Friday or was planning on jumping on stage with Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday night. Otis says he plays a mean steel guitar and he and the mysterious Leopold have always fancied themselves as karaoke maestros when it comes to performing “Free Bird” at Jack Duggan’s Pub and Restaurant. Otis has threatened to make an appearance at the Spa before the meet ends. Might even be here as soon as today. Personally, I think Otis is living a life of lies and he won’t be on the grounds. If he is indeed going to point the Blue Baloo north, perhaps he will make a pit stop in Pleasant Valley and pick up his groupie dolls. Man, Otis just doesn’t seem to get it. He has no place in the Spa City. Stay down on the Island with the mysterious Leopold. Work on your rendition of “Sweet Home Alabama” and knock the locals dead at Jack Duggan’s.