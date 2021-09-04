Performing arts center brings together diverse artists

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A new performance art center is opening in Petersburg Art.

"The Capiku Cultural Performance Art Center is a residency at the Petersburg Area Art League and so we're going to be responsible for all the cultural events that take place at the Petersburg Area Art League," Yvette Ramirez, who works with the center, said.

The name Capiku has a special meaning behind it.

"Capiku, for those people who play dominos in Puerto Rico and maybe in Cuba, Capiku is a part, it's a strategy of the game," Ramirez said.

The center's strategy is to be a place where artists of diverse backgrounds can come together and learn the similarities of different cultures.

"It will be a place where creatives can come and perform. They can actually have their visual art shows, we'll have a marketplace where we'll be exhibiting local artwork and then even artwork from afar," Ramirez said.

Attendees will see works from Puerto Rico, across Latin America, Africa and the United States. It is also where the monthly Salsa on the Block will be held every month.

The grand opening is on September 10. For more information, visit the center's Facebook page .

The town of Sandston will be commemorating its 100th anniversary with a parade and a celebration on Labor Day. The events are coordinated by the American Legion, Sandston Youth Association and Henrico County.

The parade steps off at the intersection of Williamsburg and Beulah Road at 1 p.m. with a block party afterward at the Sandston Recreation Area on JB Finley Road.