Mr. Corman Review: Funeral (Season 1 Episode 6)
On Mr. Corman Season 1 Episode 6, “Funeral,” Josh hangs out with his ex, played by Juno Temple in an outstanding guest star appearance. While the previous installment, Season 1 Episode 5, “Action Adventure,” was filled with, well, action and adventure, this episode is simply two people attending a funeral and reconnecting after a breakup and time apart. It is subdued yet absorbing, showing us different types of grief and the ways it can manifest.telltaletv.com
