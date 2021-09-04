CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Corman Review: Funeral (Season 1 Episode 6)

By Erin Allen
Tell-Tale TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Mr. Corman Season 1 Episode 6, “Funeral,” Josh hangs out with his ex, played by Juno Temple in an outstanding guest star appearance. While the previous installment, Season 1 Episode 5, “Action Adventure,” was filled with, well, action and adventure, this episode is simply two people attending a funeral and reconnecting after a breakup and time apart. It is subdued yet absorbing, showing us different types of grief and the ways it can manifest.

