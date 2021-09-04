CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rubi Rose Responds to ‘Haters’ After She Misinterpreted Drake’s ‘CLB’ Lyrics

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media users refused to let Rubi Rose feel her oats in the midst of all the noise surrounding Drake’s Certified Lover Boy release. On Friday afternoon, the model/rapper took to Instagram to share her reaction to Drizzy’s “7am on Bridle Path,” a standout track from his newly released Certified Lover Boy album. The post showed Rubi and her crew listening to the song while hanging out in a living room. Seconds into the video, the group goes wild after hearing what they believed to be a Rubi Rose name-drop.

