The San Francisco Giants this year are 90-50. They’re 40 games over .500, the first time that has happened since 1993, when they were 89-49 (and then promptly lost the next seven games). They have the best mark through 140 games of any Giants team since 1913, when their top player was Christy Mathewson (he went 25-11, pitched 306 innings and had 25 complete games), the color line was 34 years away from being broken, neither World War had happened yet, and Irving Berlin dominated radio — or, he would have dominated radio, if it were commercially available (that was still about a decade out).