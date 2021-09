“John Wick 4” is slowly turning into a promising sequel, at least as far as the cast is concerned: Now even Hiroyuki Sanada is involved. Shortly before the start of the shooting of the fourth “John Wick” with Keanu Reeves in the title role as Super Assassin, the news piles up: One star after the other uses the opportunity to join one of the most successful action series of the past few years. After “ES” star Bill Skarsgård and martial arts superstar Donnie Yen, there is now another newcomer that has it all: As Collider reports, the Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada will also be part of the cast.