Trevor Bauer has not pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers since June 28, and the right-hander is highly unlikely to play again this season. As expected, Bauer had his administrative leave extended for another 10 days on Friday. This is the eighth time Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have agreed to extend the leave. The league’s domestic violence policy allows for a seven-day leave initially, but the MLBPA has agreed to it being extended several times now.