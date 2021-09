Phasmophobia has today launched update 0.3.0.3, so here’s all that’s been changed and added with this patch. Today’s update is, again, a minor fix that looks to address some of the bugs and minor issues currently plaguing the game. There are some meaningful changes to keep in mind on your next ghost hunt though, such as the fact that the DOTS projector will now flicker randomly on its own instead of just when the ghost is interacting with it. There’s plenty more to go over though so, without further adieu, here’s everything new with Phasmophobia update 0.3.0.3!